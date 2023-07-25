Nishad Party seeks CBI probe in Phoolan Devi's murder

Lucknow, July 25 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Minister and president of Nishad Party, Dr Sanjay Nishad, has written a letter to the central and state government seeking a CBI probe into the murder of Phoolan Devi.He has also demanded that Phoolan Devi's property should be freed from encroachment and given to her mother Mula Devi.

Phoolan Devi, a former bandit queen who became an MP, was assassinated in July 2001.

Sanjay Nishad has written in his letter, "Former MP sister heroine Phoolan Devi has been a role model for the women of the world, not only of the fisherman society. She fought against injustice to make the society aware. Phoolan Devi has fought from the road to Parliament to protect the dignity of women against oppression, exploitation and for their rights."

The Nishad party chief further wrote in his letter, "Nishad Party is a party following the ideals and footsteps of Veerangana Phoolan Devi. Following the path laid down by her, Nishad Party has always raised its voice in the interest of the oppressed, the underprivileged and the backward. On her death anniversary on Tuesday, a memorandum has been submitted to concerned officials to free the property of former MP Phoolan Devi from Samajwadi Party-backed mafias and transfer it to her mother.”

He also sought the status of 'Mother of MP' for Phoolan's mother.

--IANS

