Nipah positive patient in critical condition, says Kerala Health Minister

Palakkad, July 7 (IANS) Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Monday said that the condition of the Nipah-positive patient undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College and Hospital remains critical.

Speaking to reporters after a high-level review meeting held here, the Minister said, “The patient continues to be in a serious condition. The second dose of monoclonal antibody treatment is currently being administered, and we hope it will help control the infection.”

George said a total of 173 people have been identified in the contact list of the patient, which includes 100 primary contacts and 73 secondary contacts. “Among the primary contacts, 52 are categorised as high-risk and 42 as low-risk. These include family members, relatives, and healthcare professionals,” she said.

A three km radius around the patient's residence has been declared a containment zone. “The police have reported full cooperation from the public. This step is vital as the risk of transmission is highest when symptoms are at their peak,” the Minister added.

She also informed that all contacts from July 1 -- the day the patient first reported symptoms -- are under close observation. Field surveillance is underway within the containment zone, and officials are collecting retrospective data from the past six months.

In addition, veterinary experts have begun inspections in the area. “Bat samples need to be collected for analysis, and a request has been sent to the Centre, as only central agencies are authorised to conduct such tests,” George said, adding that there is no cause for panic and that all necessary measures are being taken.

Nipah virus (NiV) is a highly fatal zoonotic virus that spreads from animals to humans. It can cause acute encephalitis (brain inflammation), severe respiratory illness, and, in many cases, death.

First identified in Malaysia in 1999, Nipah has caused multiple deadly outbreaks in South and Southeast Asia. Kerala has reported six outbreaks since 2018, making it the most affected state in India. The first outbreak in Perambra, Kozhikode, in 2018 claimed 17 lives.

