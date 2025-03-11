Nikhil Gollamari’s ‘Chaurya Paatam’ to hit screens on April 18

Chennai, March 11 (IANS) Director Nikhil Gollamari’s long-awaited heist comedy ‘Chaurya Paatam’, featuring Indhra Ram in the lead, will hit screens on April 18 this year, its makers announced on Tuesday.

The film has been produced by director Trinadha Rao Nakkina under the banner of Nakkina Narratives. V Chudamani has co-produced this film that has been directed by young director Nikhil Gollamari, who worked as an associate director of Chandoo Mondeti during the making of ‘Karthikeya -2’.

The film’s teaser has already sparked excitement, promising a blend of thrilling crime elements and dark humor, setting the stage for a rollercoaster experience.

The promotional song, launched by Naga Chaitanya, has been met with positive responses.

Sources close to the unit say that the thought process behind choosing April 18 as the release date was that exams for school and college students would have ended by this date and summer holidays would have begun. The film will be an ideal choice for friends looking to enjoy some light-hearted entertainment together.

With the release nearly a month away, the team is ramping up its efforts to promote the film.

Payal Radhakrishna plays the female lead in this film, which will have Rajeev Kanakala and Mast Ali playing pivotal roles as well. The film’s captivating story has been penned by cinematographer Karthik Gattamneni, who has also handled the camera work. Music for the film has been composed by Davzand, with Uthura handling editing duties. Lyrics for the songs in the film have been penned by Baskara Batla, Kalyana Chakravarthy, Roll Rida, Krishna Kanth (Kk) and Nikhil Gollamari, while dances have been choreographed byVijay Binni and Vijay Polaki.

