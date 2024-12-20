NIA files charge sheet against three Maoists for BJP leader’s murder in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) In the Chhattisgarh BJP leader murder case, the NIA on Friday chargesheeted three more Maoists who were allegedly involved in the conspiracy to axe the victim to death in 2023 with the aim of disrupting elections and spreading terror among people.

In the supplementary charge sheet filed before the NIA Special Court, Jagdalpur, the NIA filed charges against Sainuram Korram, Laluram Korram and one armed cadre for killing BJP leader Ratan Dubey. Sainuram Korram and Laluram Korram were arrested on June 27, 2024.

Dubey was hacked to death with axes by members of the banned terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist), during an election campaign in a crowded weekly market at Koushalnar village on November 4, 2023. The targeted killing was aimed at disrupting the free and fair election process and spreading terror among the local people.

The charges were filed against the three accused under various penal provisions and sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA investigation established the role and involvement of members of the Bayanar Area Committee and Barsoor Area Committee of the East Bastar Division operating under the CPI (Maoist).

The NIA registered the case on February 23, 2024, after taking over the investigation from the local police. On June 5, the NIA had chargesheeted one accused, Dhan Singh Korram.

In a separate case, the NIA on Friday arrested an absconding state executive member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in BJP leader Praveen Nettaru’s murder in Karnataka in 2022.

Kodaje Mohammed Sherif, who had a lookout circular against him, was picked up on arrival from Bahrain at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

BJP Yuva Morcha member Nettaru was murdered by PFI cadres and members on July 26, 2022, in Bellare village of Sullia Taluk in Dakshina Kannada District in Karnataka.

The NIA, which took over the investigation on August 4, has so far arrested 20 persons and chargesheeted 23 accused, including three absconders, in the case.

