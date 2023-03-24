NIA chargesheets Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar in terrorist-gangster nexus case

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed another chargesheet against 14 gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and others, having links with the proscribed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits, in a terrorist-gangster nexus case.

Till now, the NIA has chargesheeted 26 persons in the terrorist-gangster case.

Lawrence Bishnoi, who is in judicial custody since 2015, has been allegedly operating his terror-crime syndicate from jails in different states, along with Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is an accused in the killing of Pradeep Kumar, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower, at Faridkot in Punjab in November 2022.

"Lawrence Bishnoi's syndicate was also responsible for firing RPG at the Punjab Police's Intelligence headquarters in Mohali on May 9 last year, which was carried out on the directions of Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, a Pakistan-based BKI terrorist," NIA said in the chargesheet.

Goldy Brar was found to be having direct links with Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, another BKI operative working closely with Rinda. Landa is also an accused in the RPG attack case, as well as the December 2022 RPG attack on a police station in Tarn Taran, Punjab. Investigation against Landa and three others is going on.

"All the 14 accused have been charged with criminal conspiracy to unleash a wave of terror and carry out targeted killings of well-known social and religious leaders, movie stars, singers and businessmen. Besides having links with conspirators in Pakistan, the accused were also in contact with pro-Khalistani elements based out of Canada, Nepal and other countries," the NIA said.

According to sources, the NIA has seized nine illegal and sophisticated weapons, 14 magazines, 298 rounds of ammunition and 183 digital devices and other incriminating materials in raids conducted across 74 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Delhi in connection with the case.

The agency had conducted large-scale searches over a period of six months and examined around 70 members of different organised crime support networks during the course of its investigation.

The NIA has so far attached immovable properties under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act besides freezing 62 bank accounts.

