Newborn death: Opposition demands removal of Guwahati Medical College principal

Guwahati, Aug 22 (IANS) The crisis at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has escalated into a political storm, with opposition parties, student organisations demanding accountability from the Assam government and hospital authorities.

On Friday, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) demanded the immediate suspension of GMCH Principal Dr. Achyut Ch. Baishya, accusing him of gross negligence following the death of a newborn last week.

“There is a bisangati (disorder) in GMCH, and Dr. Baishya should be removed immediately by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Only expressing sadness is not enough; he should have resigned,” AJP leaders said.

The party alleged that Dr. Baishya has wielded unchecked influence over Assam’s health sector for nearly 25 years without significant reforms.

“He has failed to protect the babies, and instead, a nurse was arrested and made the scapegoat,” the AJP charged. Sharp criticism was also directed at Health Minister Ashok Singhal.

“He is a businessman with no responsibility towards Assamese society. The health department under him has been reduced to a commission business, where even a syringe or injection is treated as trade,” the party alleged.

The arrest of nurse Bhanupriya Mishong, who was reportedly attending to 35 newborns alone on the day of the tragedy, triggered widespread anger. Both AJP and the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) defended her, calling her a victim of systemic failure.

“We salute nurse Bhanupriya for her dedication. As per the Indian Nursing Council, one nurse should attend to one ICU patient, but she was left to handle 35 babies. Making her the sacrificial lamb is unjust,” NSUI leaders said during a protest inside GMCH.

Amid the outcry, newly appointed GMCH Superintendent Dr. Devajit Choudhury sought to reassure the public.

“GMCH has lost its glory, and I will work to restore it. Within a month, you will see a clear difference. I request everyone’s cooperation,” he told reporters.

The protests follow a tragic incident earlier this week when three newborns reportedly fell from an overcrowded ICU bed at GMCH, leading to the death of one infant and injuries to two others.

The incident highlighted chronic staff shortages, overcrowding, and lapses in neonatal care at Assam’s premier hospital, although Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that there was no overcrowding situation at the medical college.

The state government has also launched a probe into the whole incident, and the CM directed the police to conduct an in-depth investigation, acquiring the CCTV footage of the hospital.

