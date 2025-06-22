Neena Gupta says all her fame is due to 'Choli Ke Peeche' & 'Panchayat'

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Veteran actress Neena Gupta will next be seen in season 4 of the popular show, 'Panchayat'. During an exclusive conversation with IANS, she revealed that all her fame is due to either 'Choli Ke Peeche' or 'Panchayat'.

Speaking to IANS, Neena shared, "People mostly know me because of either 'Choli Ke Peeche' or 'Panchayat'. All of my fame right now is due to 'Panchayat'. Wherever I go, even abroad, people talk about 'Panchayat' -- 'when is it coming?', 'it is the best'. So, this feels wonderful."

Before this, the actress claimed that her character of Manju Devi goes to show that if women want to take charge, they most certainly can.

Neena revealed, "My growth with Panchayat really began in Season 1, especially during the flag hoisting scene -- that was Manju Devi’s turning point. In most villages, women are often okay with not knowing or learning certain things, but what I loved about my character was that she decided to break that pattern."

"She slowly became more firm, more curious, and eventually more independent. And that kind of change doesn't happen overnight -- in real life, it's a slow process," she added.

Furthermore, Neena disclosed that the concept of Pradhanpati continues to exist in several parts of the country.

"Through this series, I'm so glad we could show that if women want to take charge and lead, they absolutely can," she shared.

The fourth and latest installment of the 'Panchayat' series features Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha reprising their roles from the original drama.

Backed by The Viral Fever, 'Panchayat Season 4' has been created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, along with Chandan Kumar, who has also penned the screenplay.

Helmed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya, 'Panchayat Season 4' is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on June 24 this year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.