Neeharika Roy on playing mother: 'Saw it as challenge to improve my acting skills'

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Actress Neeharika Roy, who is currently seen as the lead in the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan', has opened up about playing a mother in her twenties, sharing how she saw it as a challenge to improve her acting skills and is not concerned about being typecast.

Neeharika is thoroughly enjoying her portrayal of Radha, a character that has allowed her to explore new dimensions of her talent.

Playing the role of a mother to a seven-year-old, Neeharika’s compassion, depth, and maturity are reflected in her character.

Talking about the role, the actress said: “When I first learned about the complexities that my character Radha would face after the leap, I wondered if, at my age, I could do it justice."

"But I saw it as a challenge, an opportunity to delve into the character's layers and improve my acting skills. Playing a mother on screen has deepened my respect for my own mother in countless ways. I am not concerned about being typecast; my focus is always to give my best performance,” she added.

Neeharika has embraced the role with ease and looks forward to shooting every day with her on-screen child, with whom she now shares a great bond off the screen.

In the upcoming episodes, the audience will be intrigued to see if Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Radha can uncover the truth behind Yug’s (Manit Joura) grandmother’s accident and save Gungun (Sara) from false accusations.

The show also stars Sumit Aroraa, Kirti Nagpure, Shaurya Vijayvargiya, Swati Shah, Saarvie Omana, Roma Navani, Vrutansh Upadhyay, Brijkishore Tiwari, and others in pivotal roles.

It is the official remake of Zee Tamil's TV show 'Yaaradi Nee Mohini'.

'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' airs on Zee TV.

