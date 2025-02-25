Need for stringent regulations, quality control in Nutraceuticals market: Ayush official

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) There is an urgent need for stringent regulations and quality control in the growing Nutraceuticals market in the country, a key Ministry of Ayush official said on Tuesday.

Dr Srinivas Rao Chinta, Joint Advisor of Ministry of Ayush, asked for regulatory aspects to be advanced to increase efficiency and safety issues.

Licensing is a key factor that should not be overlapped in this emerging market, he said during the Assocham’s ‘10th Nutraceutical Summit’ in the national capital.

Nutraceuticals are the formulation of nutrients which helps in prevention and treatment of some diseases, in addition to a supplement diet.

Dr Chinta focused on the importance of Nutraceuticals and how regulatory bodies play a key role in monitoring products for daily usage.

He advocated the holistic approach of Ayurveda routine that is being followed with the help of Nutraceuticals as everybody is concerned for their health these days.

The integration of Ayurvedic principles into modern Nutraceuticals has been a focal point in recent policy developments.

The FSSAI, in collaboration with Ayush Ministry, introduced the 'Ayush Aahar' category to regulate and promote Ayurvedic nutritional supplement to ensure that products align with traditional Ayurvedic recipes and processes thereby facilitating their production and marketing.

According to Sandeep Verma, Co-Chairperson, Assocham National Wellness Council, expressed how consumers continue prioritising health and wellness and the nutraceutical industry is poised for exponential growth.

With advancements in personalised nutrition and AI-driven supplement recommendations, the future of nutraceuticals looks promising, he noted.

Meanwhile, the country’s Nutraceutical industry is looking to expand globally with support from its rich heritage of traditional knowledge, especially in Ayurveda.

India’s longstanding history in health science, especially Ayurveda, offering unique traditional knowledge is a key advantage in the Nutraceutical industry.

Moreover, besides expertise in pharmaceutical formulation, influencing high-quality nutraceutical standards, the country also boasts of a thriving startup ecosystem with a growing number of successful nutraceutical companies catalysing sectoral growth.

