NCW team visits Patna to probe July 13 cane charge incident

Patna July 25 (IANS) A team of the National Commission of Women (NCW) met with the victims of the cane charge that took place on July 13 in Patna.

The team was headed by NCW member Mamta Kumari.

The team members visited the affected areas like Dak Bungalow Chowk where the cane-charge was initiated by Patna Police on July 13 during a protest march.

"We have come here to investigate the incident and prepare a report about the cane charge incident in which several persons were injured on July 13. The report will be submitted before the NCW chairperson. We are taking statements from individuals who were present there at the time of the cane charge," Kumari said.

The BJP had organised a protest march in Patna from Gandhi Maidan to Vidhan Sabha on July 13. When the marchers reached Dak Bungalow Chowk, Patna Police initiated a cane-charge on them.

The BJP leaders claimed that several people, including women, were injured in this attack. They also claimed that one leader named Vijay Singh died in that incident.

The district administration of Patna, however, claimed that he died due to a heart attack.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.