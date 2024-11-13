NCP's Nawab Malik accuses rivals of defamation ahead of Maharashtra polls

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Nawab Malik, the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar candidate from Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has alleged that some political parties are attempting to tarnish his reputation by linking him with notorious gangsters and money laundering cases, in an effort to turn voters against him.

Speaking to IANS on Wednesday, Malik stated, "I am up against both the MahaYuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. All parties are opposing me, yet the people of Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar support me, even those affiliated with rival parties."

Addressing the divide within the NCP, Malik expressed hope that supporters of both factions -- led by Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar -- would unite. However, he emphasised that the decision ultimately rests with the party leadership.

Malik condemned efforts to link him to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, calling them "baseless" attempts to slander him.

"Some political leaders are calling me a terrorist, others a traitor. My legal team is reviewing these allegations, and we'll send legal notices to those responsible. If they don't apologise, I'll pursue criminal and civil defamation cases," Malik said.

Highlighting his record, Malik added, "I've served as a minister for six terms without any charges of corruption. Now, in the absence of any proof, they resort to severe accusations to malign my image. I am confident I will be vindicated in the court proceedings."

Additionally, Malik firmly dismissed any association with Dawood Ibrahim, calling him "an enemy of the country."

Addressing remarks by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about divisive politics, he argued, "Yogi Adityanath's divisive politics will not succeed. Religion-based politics cannot have lasting power."

Malik also cited the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992, noting, "Riots ensued, Uttar Pradesh suffered, and although BJP initially campaigned around the issue, it eventually led to electoral losses. Divisive politics cannot survive in the long term."

In response to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's remarks on PM Modi's "Ek hai to safe hai" slogan, Malik stated that while election seasons often see religion-based divisive politics, his party does not endorse such practices.

As Maharashtra's Assembly elections near, Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar has become a focal point of intense competition. Malik's candidacy has sparked resistance from the BJP, the leading player in the MahaYuti alliance.

Ignoring BJP's objections, NCP selected Malik as its candidate, prompting BJP to field Suresh Krishna Patil, known as "Bullet Patil." Meanwhile, the MVA coalition, including Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SS), has nominated Rajendra Waghmare.

The multi-cornered race has turned Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar into one of the most closely watched constituencies in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Observers are keen to see whether the vote split will affect the incumbent Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi's prospects or expose 'divisions' within the MahaYuti alliance.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.