Yuzvendra Chahal Spotted Outside Mumbai Family Court Amid Divorce Speculation

Mumbai, Feb 21, 2025: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, known for his exceptional leg-spin bowling and cheerful personality, is making headlines for reasons beyond cricket. The star spinner, who has entertained fans with his on-field performances and social media antics, is reportedly facing a tough phase in his personal life. As per multiple media reports, Chahal and his wife, Dhanashree Verma, have decided to part ways, and their final divorce hearing was held recently.

Yuzvendra Chahal Spotted Outside Bandra Family Court

Amid ongoing speculation surrounding their relationship, a new photo of Yuzvendra Chahal outside Bandra Family Court has gone viral. According to a report by ABP News, the final divorce hearing took place on February 20, 2025. While neither Chahal nor Dhanashree have officially confirmed the separation, the cricketer was seen leaving the court premises, accompanied by his lawyer. Wearing a mask and a simple white T-shirt along with his signature black-framed glasses, he appeared to avoid media attention and refrained from interacting with anyone outside the court.

Final Hearing and Divorce Proceedings

As per reports, the court proceedings commenced around 11 AM. The couple attended a 45-minute counseling session to explore possibilities of reconciliation. However, both Chahal and Dhanashree remained firm in their decision to end their marriage. By 4:30 PM, the court reportedly announced the final verdict on their divorce.

Reason Behind Their Separation

Sources suggest that Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma had been living separately for the past few months due to ‘compatibility issues.’ Reports indicate that their differences led them to opt for a mutual divorce. While the duo has remained tight-lipped on the matter, they have shared cryptic posts on social media, leaving fans speculating about the reasons behind their split.

Fans are still awaiting an official statement from either Yuzvendra Chahal or Dhanashree Verma regarding their separation. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.