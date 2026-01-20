Why Prateek Yadav Wants to Divorce Aparna Yadav: ‘Selfish’ Claim Sparks Political Family Storm

Family tensions have surfaced in the influential Yadav clan of Uttar Pradesh after Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and brother of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, publicly announced his intention to divorce his wife, Aparna Yadav.

In a strongly worded post on his verified Instagram account, Prateek accused Aparna — a political figure and vice-chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission — of being “selfish” and a “family destroyer” who has damaged his relationships with his parents and brother. He wrote that she prioritises fame and influence over family bonds and said he is in a poor mental health condition while she remains indifferent.

Prateek’s Instagram post read, “I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties… All she wants is to become famous and influential… I have never seen such a bad soul.”

Prateek and Aparna were married in 2011 and have a daughter together. Aparna Yadav was earlier associated with the Samajwadi Party and contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on its ticket. She later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2022 and currently serves as a leader in the party.

Following the social media post, Aparna’s family has claimed that Prateek’s Instagram account may have been hacked, and they are expected to issue an official response.

The public announcement of their marital discord has sparked widespread discussion online, given the couple’s high profile and differing political affiliations, highlighting personal and political tensions within one of Uttar Pradesh’s most prominent political families.