Who was Rohit Arya? Mumbai Youtuber Shot Dead by Police for Holding 17 Kids Hostage!

A tense and horrifying scene unfolded in Mumbai’s Powai area when a man identified as Rohit Arya took 17 children hostage inside a studio on Thursday. The ordeal lasted several hours before police intervened, rescuing all the children safely. The accused, who was armed with an air gun, was shot during the operation and later died from his injuries.

The incident began around midday at RA Studio, located in the Mahavir Classik building in Powai. Several children aged between 10 and 14 had arrived at the studio for an acting audition. Witnesses said Arya initially behaved normally but later locked the doors, refusing to let a group of children leave. He then began making alarming statements and posted a video online where he claimed he was not a terrorist and only wanted what he described as “moral and ethical answers.”

Police quickly surrounded the building, deploying command units and negotiators. Despite repeated attempts to reason with him, Arya fired his air gun at the officers, prompting police to return fire. The children were successfully rescued, while Arya was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Early investigations suggest that Rohit Arya lived in Chembur and had been working at the studio for a few weeks. He also managed a small YouTube channel where he shared content about acting and auditions. Authorities have described him as mentally unstable, noting that he had shown erratic behavior in the days leading up to the hostage situation.

The incident has raised serious concerns about safety standards in Mumbai’s studios, especially those involving minors. Parents have called for stricter background checks and better surveillance at such facilities. Meanwhile, trauma counseling has been arranged for the children and families affected by the ordeal.

While all 17 children were rescued unharmed, the episode has left deep scars on the community. Rohit Arya’s actions, and the tragic way in which they ended, have become a grim reminder of how fragile safety can be, even in places designed to nurture young talent.