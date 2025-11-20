Who Is Shreyasi Singh? The Star Shooter Now in Nitish Kumar’s Cabinet

Commonwealth Games gold medallist and two-time Jamui MLA Shreyasi Singh has been inducted into the Bihar cabinet, marking a major leap in her political journey. She took oath on 20 November under the Nitish Kumar led government, becoming one of the prominent young faces in the state’s political landscape.

Shreyasi carries an impressive sporting legacy. She won gold in the women’s double trap event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and secured silver in the same event in 2014. She also earned a bronze medal at the Asian Games. Coming from a family deeply connected to shooting sports, with both her father and grandfather holding key roles in the National Rifle Association, Shreyasi grew up in an environment that shaped her path as a professional athlete.

Her political career began in 2020 when she joined the BJP and contested from Jamui. She won decisively and repeated her victory in the 2025 assembly elections, cementing her place as a rising leader with a strong grassroots presence.

Her entry into the state cabinet is seen as a strategic move that brings a blend of sporting excellence, youth appeal and discipline into governance. For Jamui, it signals renewed hope for stronger development and more focused attention on youth and sports initiatives. For Bihar, her appointment highlights the growing presence of young leaders who are transitioning from national acclaim in sports to influential roles in public life.

As she steps into her new responsibilities, Shreyasi Singh is expected to channel the same commitment that defined her sporting success into public service.