Who is Sagar Kundu? Young Odisha YouTuber Swept Away at Duduma Waterfall, Search Still On

A tragic incident has gripped Odisha after 22 year old YouTuber Sagar Kundu, also known as Sagar Tudu, went missing at the Duduma Waterfall in Koraput district. The young creator from Berhampur had gone to the scenic spot with his friend Abhijit Behera and others to capture visuals for his channel. While filming on Saturday afternoon, Sagar ventured dangerously close to the flowing stream despite repeated warnings from his friends.

The accident took place around 4.30 pm when water was suddenly released from the nearby Machakunda dam after heavy rains. Nearly 2000 cusecs of water were discharged, causing the water levels at the waterfall to rise quickly. Caught in the strong current, Sagar slipped and was swept away in front of his companions. A rope thrown by locals could not save him.

Rescue operations began immediately with the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, fire services, police teams and volunteers joining in. By Sunday, only a bag containing camera batteries and some filming equipment was recovered. The search continued on Monday after being suspended overnight due to poor visibility. As of now, Sagar remains missing and authorities are intensifying efforts to trace him.

Sagar’s disappearance has brought sudden attention to his modest YouTube presence. He managed a small photography and cultural channel with about 500 subscribers where he showcased the landscapes and traditions of Odisha. In addition to this, other channels in his name show smaller followings ranging between 10 and 34 subscribers, with videos ranging from short reels to longer clips on local culture and scenic views. Though his reach was limited, he was passionate about capturing the beauty of his state and sharing it online.

The incident has left his friends, family and viewers deeply shaken. It also serves as a reminder of the dangers of approaching water bodies during the monsoon. While search teams continue their efforts, hope remains that the young creator can still be found.