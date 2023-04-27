Watch: Viral Video Shows Moments After Maoist Attack on DRG Personnel in Dantewada

Apr 27, 2023, 16:13 IST
Screengrab of viral vide of moments after Dantewada attack - Sakshi Post

Dantewada: A day after the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district in which 10 District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and a driver were killed, a purported video of moments after the IED blast has emerged on social media. 

In the now viral video clip, one can see the moments after the Maoists exploded the IED blast targeting the policemen. The video clip is presumably shot soon after the blast. You can hear these words (in Hindi), ‘ud gaya, pura ud gaya’ (the whole vehicle has blown up).

As per reports there was a contingent of 70 DRG personnel who were going to launch an anti-naxal operation in the naxal-infested district. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed his condolences to the families of slain policemen and said their sacrifices will not go vain. While the Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the Maoist attack ‘cowardly’. 

