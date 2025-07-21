VS Achuthanandan Death: Wife Vasumathy, Children, Family, Political Career, and Other Details!

One of Kerala's beloved leaders, Comrade V.S., or Velikakkathu Sankaran Achuthanandan, is no more. He was the oldest living communist in India and was also Kerala's first Chief Minister to cross 100 years of age. Achuthanandan breathed his last on July 21st, 2025, at the age of 101.

Achuthanandan was admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram earlier today. After a minor stroke in 2019, VS Achuthanandan led a quiet life away from politics and the public eye and continued to live with his son, V. Arun Kumar, who resides in Thiruvananthapuram.

There is no surprise in saying that VS Achuthanandan was one of the most inspiring and charismatic leaders of the Communist Party in the state of Kerala. When he was the opposition leader, he stood by the underdogs and took up public causes and valiantly fought for the upliftment of the common man.

VS Achuthanandan No More: Everything to know about his family

VS Achuthanandan served as the Chief Minister of Kerala from 2006 to 2011. His passing will leave a significant void in the communist ecosystem, not only in the state but also throughout the country. A staunch communist, Achuthanandan always put the party and fighting for people over his personal life.

His wife, Vasumathy, was also a communist party member, and in one of the rare interviews she gave, Vasumathy talked at length about how, immediately after getting married, Achuthanandan dropped her at their home and left for a party meeting that was due to take place.

Vasumathy revealed that there wasn't a day during his tenure as the leader of the state and the leader of the opposition when Achuthanandan wasn't nearby the people. But, at home, VS Achuthanandan was more than a communist. He was a loving family man, and he didn't let the change affect him, whether he was the party secretary or the leader of the opposition or even when he became the Chief Minister.

Since Vasumathy herself was a communist, she was always prepared for the life of being a party worker. But Achuthanandan, according to his wife, never mixed politics and family. He kept political talk away from home and always ensured that he spent enough time with his wife and children before stepping outside for public duty.

Vasumathy, who was in awe of her husband, also made a heartwarming confession about how VS Achuthanandan was a huge source of inspiration for her all her life. The couple had two kids—V.V. Asha and V.A. Arun Kumar.