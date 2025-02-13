Virat Kohli Unfollows Ranveer Allahbadia on Instagram Amid India’s Got Latent Controversy

Influencer and entrepreneur Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, is facing severe backlash following his appearance on comedian Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. A controversial question posed by Ranveer to a contestant has sparked outrage online, leading to a significant drop in his follower count and growing criticism from netizens.

The Controversial Question That Sparked Outrage

During the episode, Ranveer asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" The inappropriate nature of the question did not sit well with the audience, leading to widespread condemnation.

Many social media users expressed their disappointment, with thousands choosing to unfollow Ranveer across platforms. According to a report by an influencer marketing firm, he has reportedly lost around 8,000 followers since the controversy erupted.

Virat Kohli Reportedly Unfollows Ranveer Allahbadia

In a new twist, it appears that Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli has also unfollowed Ranveer on Instagram. A viral screenshot of Virat’s following list, shared by media outlet Instant Bollywood, shows that the cricketer no longer follows the influencer. This has sparked varied reactions from netizens.

Some social media users praised Virat for distancing himself from the controversy. A user commented, "He knows what is perfect for this generation." Another suggested that Kohli's PR team might have advised him to stay away from the drama to avoid unnecessary association with the controversy.

One user applauded Kohli’s move, saying, "Good work Virat! I'm with you. The public should learn from this." Another fan wrote, "King Kohli, respect! ❤️🔥"

Legal Action and Apologies

Following the uproar, an FIR has been filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Ashish Chanchlani, and the producers of India's Got Latent. Ranveer is expected to appear before the police in the coming days to record his statement.

Both Samay Raina and Ranveer have issued public apologies. Samay Raina also announced that he has removed all episodes of 'India’s Got Latent' from YouTube. Addressing the controversy, he shared a statement saying, "Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all 'India’s Got Latent' videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you."

The controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent has sparked important conversations about responsible content creation and the influence of digital personalities. As legal proceedings unfold, it remains to be seen how Ranveer Allahbadia and others involved will navigate the backlash and address concerns raised by the public.