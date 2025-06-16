Vijay Rupani Last Rites: Wife Anjali, Son Rushab, and Family Pay Emotional Tribute

The Air India plane crash that happened a few days ago was one of the worst aviation disasters that ever took place in the country, and this incident is something that's difficult to forget for every Indian. 270 people have lost their lives, and barring a lone survivor, every other person has lost their lives.

Gujarat's ex-CM Vijay Rupan performed his last rites earlier today, while the entire nation mourns the tragedy. The list of passengers scheduled to travel from Ahmedabad to London included Vijay. Mr. Rupani boarded the flight to reach London and bring his wife, Anjali, back home. Anjali was staying with their daughter, who is a chartered accountant in London.

Vijay Rupani's Wife Anjali and Son Rushab Pay Heartfelt Tribute

After hearing about the heartbreaking accident, Anjali and the rest of the Rupani family flew to their hometown in Gujarat, and Vijay Rupani's last rites were performed today. Anjali paid a teary farewell to her husband by bowing in front of his photo, and tears didn't stop rolling from her eyes. It was a heart-wrenching moment to witness for the family.

Speaking about Vijay Rupani's legacy, his son Rushab said that not just the Rupanis, but a total of 270 families were in mourning as they lost one family member or the other in this devastating incident. Rushab later thanked the police, CM Bhupendra Patel, Civil Defense, Fire Services, and others for not leaving their side and doing everything in their power to ensure normalcy around the accident area.

There was a huge gathering of people at the Rupani residence, and they were all there to pay respects to the BJP party member. Speaking about the respect Vijay managed to achieve, Rushab revealed that his father touched many lives in the five decades of his political career, and the love that was shown to their family today is a testament to his infallible political legacy.