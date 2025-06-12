Vijay Rupani Dead: Wife Anjali, Son's Accident, CA Daughter, and Other Family Details

The devastating crash of Air India Flight AI171 near Ahmedabad airport has left the country in shock, and Ahmedabad's Commissioner of Police has confirmed that there is little to no chance of any of the 242 people surviving the crash. Indirectly, he confirmed that all the passengers had lost their lives.

One of the many passengers inside the Boeing aircraft was Vijay Rupani, who also lost his life during the incident. Rupani boarded the Air India flight to go to London to visit his daughter and return to India with his wife, Anjali.

Vijay Rupani, before entering into politics, was a businessman and took care of the company founded by his father. He was also a stockbroker, and he joined the BJP, where he served as the Member of Gujarat's Legislative Assembly from Rajkot West. He served the state as MLA for 16 years before serving as the Chief Minister for the state of Gujarat from 2016 to 2021.

Vijay's wife, Anjali, also plays an active role in politics. She is in the BJP's Mahila Morcha, and the couple is one of the state's most powerful political pairs. The couple had three children. The youngest one, Punit, passed away in an accident at just the age of three.

Since then, they have maintained trust and have been actively doing charity work in honor of their beloved son. Vijay and Anjali's daughter, Radhika, is a chartered accountant and is living in London. Anjali went to visit Radhika. Both Vijay and Anjali actively participated in resolving social issues across the state.

It's an irreparable loss to the people of Gujarat, as a visionary leader lost his life in one of the most heartbreaking disasters in recent times.