Vazhoor Soman Dies at 72: Wife, Family, Political Career, and Other Details of Senior Kerala CPI Leader

Vazhoor Soman, the respected CPI leader and Member of the Legislative Assembly from Peerumade, passed away on August 21, 2025, at the age of 72 following a heart attack. He collapsed while attending a meeting at the Institute of Land and Disaster Management in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite being rushed to Sree Ramakrishna Hospital, he could not be saved.

Vazhoor Soman - A Life of Service

Born on September 14, 1952, in Vazhoor, Kottayam district, Soman began his political journey through the All India Students’ Federation. He later became deeply involved in labor movements, particularly in the high range tea estates of Idukki. His lifelong dedication to the welfare of workers earned him immense respect across Kerala’s political spectrum.

Over the years, he served in various important roles, including as Chairman of the Kerala State Warehousing Corporation between 2016 and 2021. He was also a prominent leader of the All India Trade Union Congress in the state, where he worked tirelessly to strengthen labor rights.

Political Career

In 2021, Soman was elected as the MLA of Peerumade, marking his first term in the assembly. His victory reflected the trust placed in him by the people, especially the working class that he had stood by throughout his career. His presence in the assembly was seen as a strong voice for labor and agrarian communities.

Wife Bindu, and Other Family Members

Vazhoor Soman is survived by his wife Bindu Soman and his sons Sobin and Sobith. He leaves behind a legacy of dedication, humility and an unshakable commitment to social justice. His passing is mourned by political colleagues, party workers and countless ordinary people whose lives he touched.

Honoring Vazhoor Soman's Memory

His body was placed for public homage at MN Smarakam in Thiruvananthapuram, where people from all walks of life gathered to pay their respects. For many, his passing marks not just the loss of a leader but the departure of a man who devoted his life to the cause of workers and the marginalized.