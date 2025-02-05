Varanasi School Holidays extended till February 8 for Mahakumb Mela

Students in Varanasi can celebrate as their holidays have been extended by three more days from February 5 to February 8 because of the Mahakumbh celebrations. The local administration has declared that schools up to class 8 will remain closed until February 8, and online classes will continue to be held during this period.

The Mahakumbh celebrations started on January 13, 2025. Millions of devotees thronged the city of Varanasi for these celebrations. To deal with such a huge number of people and keep them safe, the district administration has made several preparations, which include extending the holidays for schools.

According to Dr Arvind Kumar Pathak, Basic Shiksha Adhikari, the holidays will be extended only in urban areas, while the rural schools will run normally. The teachers in urban government schools have been asked to report to work on time and also perform their departmental duties.

The Mahakumbh celebration will end on February 26, 2025. To ensure the safe and hassle-free experience of pilgrims, the local administration is not leaving any stone unturned; school holidays, too, form a part of this effort.

