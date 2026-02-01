Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Ninth Budget Today, Feb 1!

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget for 2026–27 today, February 1, marking a significant moment in India’s fiscal journey. This will be her ninth straight Budget speech since taking charge of the finance portfolio in 2019 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Notably, this year’s Budget presentation is historic as it is being delivered on a Sunday for the first time in the country’s financial history. It also marks the third Budget of the Narendra Modi-led government in its third consecutive term.

The Budget presentation follows the tabling of the Economic Survey 2026 in Parliament on Thursday. According to the Survey, India’s economy is expected to record a growth rate of 7.4 percent in the financial year 2025–26 (FY26). Growth projections for FY27 range between 6.8 percent and 7.2 percent, supported by a stable macroeconomic environment, ongoing regulatory reforms, and renewed momentum in private sector investments.

After the Finance Minister presents the Budget in the Lok Sabha, the official Budget documents will also be laid before the Rajya Sabha. Once the Budget speech concludes, the full set of documents will be made available to the public through the official Union Budget mobile application and the government’s website.

As part of post-Budget outreach, Sitharaman will interact with nearly 30 college students from various regions of the country, offering them an opportunity to engage directly and share perspectives on national economic priorities.

In the lead-up to the Budget, the Finance Minister conducted extensive pre-Budget consultations with a wide range of stakeholders. These discussions included economists, trade union representatives, industry leaders, MSMEs, education and healthcare professionals, and experts from the financial and capital markets sectors.

Additionally, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held detailed consultations focused on agriculture and rural development. The suggestions gathered during these meetings were compiled into a report and submitted to the Finance Ministry for consideration.

Inputs from citizens, particularly the youth, were also invited through multiple platforms during the Budget preparation process. Several of these public suggestions are expected to find reflection in the Union Budget 2026–27, underscoring the government’s effort to make the process more inclusive and participatory.