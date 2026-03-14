Ugadi 2026: Mantras to Chant, Rituals, and Significance of Telugu New Year

Ugadi marks the beginning of the Telugu New Year and is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Telugu people. The festival symbolizes new beginnings, prosperity, and positive transformation. The Telugu calendar begins with Ugadi, and the year 2026 will be known as “Parabhava Nama Samvatsaram.”

Ugadi is closely connected with nature. Around this time, nature begins to renew itself—trees sprout fresh leaves, flowers bloom, and the environment feels vibrant again. Just as nature rejuvenates, people also welcome the new year with fresh hopes, renewed energy, and optimism for the future.

On this auspicious day, people traditionally perform special rituals, chant sacred mantras, and begin new activities that are believed to bring good fortune throughout the year. Let us explore the important mantras to chant and customs to follow on Ugadi.

Sacred Mantras to Chant on Ugadi

Listening to Panchanga Shravanam (the reading of the annual almanac predictions) is an important tradition on Ugadi. During this ritual, people hear the astrological predictions for the year ahead and express gratitude to the divine. Along with this, chanting certain mantras is believed to invite positivity and blessings.

Surya Mantra

“Om Suryaya Namaha”

Chanting this mantra invokes the blessings of the Sun God. The Sun represents energy, vitality, and success. Reciting this mantra on Ugadi is believed to bring good health, strength, and prosperity.

Lakshmi Mantra

“Om Shreem Hreem Kleem Mahalakshmyai Namaha”

Goddess Lakshmi is the symbol of wealth, prosperity, and abundance. Chanting this mantra helps invite her blessings into one’s life. It is believed that regular recitation removes financial obstacles and promotes prosperity.

Vishnu Mantra

“Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya”

This powerful mantra is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the protector of the universe. Chanting it is believed to bring peace, harmony, and positive transformations in life.

Ugadi Pachadi Mantra

“Shatayu Vajra Dehaya Sarva Sampat Karaya Cha

Sarvarishta Vinashaya Nimbaka Dalabhakshanam”

This mantra is traditionally recited while eating Ugadi Pachadi, the special dish prepared on Ugadi. Chanting it while consuming the pachadi is believed to bring good health, prosperity, and protection from difficulties.

Important Traditions to Follow on Ugadi

Along with chanting mantras, several traditional practices are followed on Ugadi to welcome the new year with positivity.

Preparing Ugadi Pachadi

Ugadi Pachadi is a unique dish that represents the six tastes of life (Shadruchulu)—sweet, sour, salty, bitter, spicy, and tangy. Each taste symbolizes different emotions and experiences in life, reminding us to accept both happiness and challenges with balance.

Wearing New Clothes

People traditionally wear new clothes on Ugadi as a symbol of fresh beginnings and positive change.

Charity and Donations

Offering charity or helping those in need on Ugadi is considered highly auspicious. Acts of kindness are believed to bring blessings and remove hardships.

Visiting Temples

Devotees visit temples early in the morning to seek divine blessings for the year ahead. It is believed that starting the new year with devotion invites divine grace and protection.

Cleaning and Decorating the Home

Homes are cleaned thoroughly and decorated with mango leaf torans (garlands) and rangoli designs. These decorations symbolize prosperity and are believed to attract positive energy into the household.

How Ugadi is Celebrated

The day usually begins before sunrise. People wake up early and take an Abhyanga Snanam (traditional oil bath), which is considered purifying and auspicious.

After bathing, they wear new clothes and decorate their homes with mango leaves and colorful rangoli patterns. Turmeric and vermilion are applied near the entrance, symbolizing the welcoming of Goddess Lakshmi into the home.

Families then perform prayers to their chosen deity and offer homemade festive dishes as part of the ritual offering. Ugadi Pachadi is prepared and shared among family members as an essential part of the celebration.

In the evening, people gather to listen to Panchanga Shravanam, where scholars explain the astrological predictions for the upcoming year.

Welcoming the New Year with Joy

Ugadi is more than just the start of a new calendar year—it is a celebration of hope, renewal, and gratitude. By following traditions, chanting sacred mantras, and spending time with family, people welcome the year with happiness and optimism.

It is believed that beginning Ugadi with joyful thoughts and positive actions sets the tone for the entire year, bringing prosperity, peace, and success in the months ahead.