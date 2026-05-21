TVK Vijay Drives Bolero, Flags Off 40 Health Department Vehicles

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay flagged off a fleet of 40 new vehicles for state Health and Public Welfare Department in Chennai. The event quickly grabbed public attention after Vijay was seen personally driving one of the newly introduced SUVs before officially launching the vehicles for government service.

The new vehicles have reportedly been added to improve medical and rural healthcare services across the state. According to reports, the Tamil Nadu government spent around Rs 2.9 crore on the fleet. The vehicles will mainly support health department operations, including emergency medical services and rural welfare activities.

Videos and photos from the event soon went viral on social media. Many people praised Vijay’s simple and energetic style after he was seen confidently driving the Bolero himself during the flag-off ceremony. Supporters also gathered at the venue and cheered for the Chief Minister during the event.

Officials said the addition of these vehicles is aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery in different parts of Tamil Nadu, especially in rural and underserved areas. The government believes improved transport facilities will help health workers and medical teams respond more quickly to public healthcare needs.

Since becoming Chief Minister earlier this month, Vijay has been making headlines regularly through administrative decisions, public welfare announcements, and high-profile government events. His latest appearance driving the SUV has once again become a major talking point among fans and political observers alike.