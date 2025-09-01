Trump Nervous as Modi’s Bonhomie With Putin, Xi at SCO Grabs Attention?

Hours after images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit went viral online, the US Embassy in India sought to highlight the “enduring friendship” between Washington and New Delhi.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 1, the Embassy said, “The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights — a defining relationship of the 21st century. This month, we’re spotlighting the people, progress, and possibilities driving us forward. From innovation and entrepreneurship to defense and bilateral ties, it’s the enduring friendship between our two peoples that fuels this journey.”

The post urged followers to track the hashtag #USIndiaFWDforOurPeople and featured US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was quoted as saying, “The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realise the tremendous potential of our economic relationship.”

The timing has raised eyebrows. Just days earlier, US President Donald Trump’s additional 25% tariffs on Indian goods came into effect, taking the total to 50% — 25% retaliatory duties and another 25% aimed at deterring India from purchasing Russian oil. Trump has accused New Delhi of indirectly funding Moscow’s war in Ukraine, while India has maintained that its energy imports are dictated by national interest and global market dynamics. The US has also charged India with trade intransigence, even as talks continue on a possible trade agreement.

At the SCO Summit in Tianjin, Modi held bilateral meetings with Xi and Putin, underscoring India’s delicate balancing act amid shifting global alignments. The Embassy’s post has fueled speculation over whether Trump is uneasy about the visible bonhomie between Modi, Putin, and Xi.

The summit comes shortly after Trump’s own meeting with Putin in Alaska aimed at finalizing a Ukraine peace deal, which ended without breakthrough. It also follows a fierce trade war earlier this year between Washington and Beijing, which saw the US slap 145% tariffs on Chinese goods and China retaliate with duties of 125% on American exports.