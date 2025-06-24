Train Travel to Get Costlier from July 1: Indian Railways Plans Ticket Fare Hike

The Indian Railways is set to hike train fares starting July 1, 2025, sources revealed. According to reports, this will be the first fare hike since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The revised fares, effective from July 1, will impact passengers travelling more than 500 km in ordinary second-class, non-AC trains (including mail and express services), as well as AC classes.

For passengers travelling beyond 500 km in ordinary second class, the fare will increase by half a paisa per kilometre. There will be no change in fares for distances up to 500 km in this category.

In mail and express (non-AC) trains, the fare will increase by 1 paisa per kilometre. For passengers travelling in AC classes, fares will rise by 2 paise per kilometre.

There will be no hike in suburban train fares or monthly season tickets, according to reports.

Another major change taking effect from July 1 is the mandatory Aadhaar authentication for booking Tatkal tickets. An order was issued to this effect on June 10, 2025, to ensure that the benefits of the Tatkal scheme reach genuine users.

The government has also issued new guidelines restricting Tatkal bookings by authorised agents of Indian Railways.

Booking agents will be barred from reserving Tatkal tickets during the first 30 minutes of the booking window—from 10:00 am to 10:30 am for AC classes and from 11:00 am to 11:30 am for non-AC classes.