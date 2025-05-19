Tragic Road Accident Claims Five Lives as Car Plunges Into Dry Riverbed in Ratnagiri

In a tragic accident, at least five people died and two others sustained grievous injuries after the speeding car they were travelling in plunged onto a dry riverbed in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district around 5:45 a.m. on Monday.

According to reports, the car was en route to Devrukh town from Nallasopara in Palghar district when the incident occurred. The speeding car rammed into a divider before falling into the Jagbudi riverbed.

The deceased have been identified as Mitali Vivek More (43), Megha Paradkar (22), Saurabh Paradkar (22), Nihar More (19), and Shreyas Sawant (23). The injured are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ratnagiri.

Officers from the Khed police station rushed to the accident site and launched rescue operations soon after receiving the information.

Boulders were reportedly laid on the dry riverbed, causing instant fatalities for some of the occupants upon impact.