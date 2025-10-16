Traffic Diversions Near KCBT Kilambakkam on Oct 17, 18, 21 & 22 Holidays: Routes and Details

The Tambaram City Police have initiated traffic diversions around the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam to deal with congestion during the next public holidays. The following changes will be made on October 17, 18, 21, and 22.

Departure Route Diversions (October 17 and 18)

Three-wheelers, buses, and other vehicles going from Chennai and Avadi will be diverted from Poonamallee via Sriperumbudur, Tiruvannamalai, and Thirukovilur before reaching the GST Road for further journey.

Maduravoyal and Tambaram vehicles bound for GST Road will be diverted through Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Thirukovilur.

Vehicles going from Kancheepuram to Walajapet through Otteri will divert from Oragadam Junction through Sriperumbudur, Tiruvannamalai, and Thirukovilur to reach the GST Road.

Arrival Route Diversion (October 21 and 22)

Vehicles from Chengalpattu will be diverted through Walajapet, Kancheepuram, and Sriperumbudur via the Bengaluru Highway to enter Chennai.

Buses from Singaperumal Koil will take the Oragadam and Sriperumbudur road through the Bengaluru Highway to the city.

Rail Services to Facilitate Holiday Travel

To meet the anticipated surge in passenger traffic, the Southern Railway has declared additional suburban train services between Tambaram and Chengalpattu and special trains starting from Chennai. Additional local trains will operate at short intervals during the holidays to ensure hassle-free travel.

Public commuters are asked to prepare ahead of time and keep up with real-time traffic warnings and updates to escape congestion during the public holidays.

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