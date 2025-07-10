Ticket Rates for Dubai, Spain, Turkey Hiked Due to UK 2025 Summer Family Holidays

Among the most popular family vacation spots from the UK are Spain, Cyprus, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE); nevertheless, recent patterns show that the price of these trips is rising. According to recent research, August 2025 prices for family vacation packages have increased significantly, particularly for all-inclusive stays. While some destinations like Italy and Tunisia have reported price reductions, the findings show that family vacations to popular Mediterranean destinations like Cyprus, Spain, and Turkey are becoming more and more expensive.

British tourists, particularly those seeking to book inexpensive getaways during the post-pandemic travel boom, are extremely concerned about the price increases for trips to the United Arab Emirates, Cyprus, and other popular destinations. To effectively control expenses, astute vacationers are, nevertheless, implementing tactics such as scheduling shorter stays or choosing midweek trips. The numbers are based on a sample of internet searches for seven-night family all-inclusive vacations in August 2024 and 2025 that were done between April 18 and June 17, 2025.

UK Summer Holidays 2025: Price Hikes for Popular Destinations

Cyprus is at the top of the list of places with the biggest price increases. This August, the average cost of a seven-night all-inclusive vacation in Cyprus increased by 23%, from £950 per person to £1,166. The rising demand for Mediterranean holidays is reflected in the rise in holiday prices, with Cyprus becoming a popular destination for families looking for a sunny and culturally diverse getaway.

Notable price rises have also been observed in Turkey and Spain, two other popular family vacation destinations. Although precise numbers are not given for these nations, travel brokers attest that both rank in the top five search terms for UK vacationers, which drives up travel industry costs.

Spain, a popular destination for British travelers all year round, is still at the top of the search results. Prices for package vacations have grown due to rising demand for popular coastal areas, including the Costa Brava, Costa Blanca, and the Balearic Islands. Turkey, which is renowned for its stunning beaches and rich cultural heritage, has also seen a sharp increase in tourism, especially for all-inclusive resorts in places like Antalya and Bodrum.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has had the most price increase, with a startling 26% increase for August 2025. From £1,210 in August 2024 to £1,525 in the same month the following year, the average cost of an all-inclusive vacation in Dubai and other UAE destinations has increased. This price increase may be partially explained by the UAE's ongoing popularity as a high-end family vacation spot, as more and more tourists choose the area for its blend of contemporary attractions, upscale retail, and family-friendly resorts.

Preferred Vacation Spots for Tourists Across the World

Italy and Tunisia defy the trend with lower prices, despite the notable rises in these locations. Prices in Italy, which is usually in high demand during the summer, have decreased by 11% from the previous year, making it a desirable choice for families. Travelers on a tight budget seeking Mediterranean adventures now have a more cost-effective option thanks to Tunisia's smaller 4% price cut.

In July 2025, the top five UK vacation spots that people seek are

Greece and Spain

Turkey

UAE (United Arab Emirates)

Portugal

Due to their popularity and capacity to accommodate a wide range of vacation styles, from beach vacations to cultural adventures, these locations are frequently at the top of the list.