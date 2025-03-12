Tamil Nadu School Holiday on March 12, today for Masi Magam Festival

The Thanjavur district administration in Tamil Nadu has declared March 12, 2025, as a school holiday to celebrate the festival of Masi Magam. This major Tamil festival, referred to as Maasi Makam, is celebrated for 10 days in the major town of Kumbakonam within the Thanjavur district.

Masi Magam is a venerated festival in the Tamil calendar, which usually coincides with the 12th month of the Tamil year. The festival involves majestic processions of temple gods to nearby water bodies, where they are immersed in ceremonial baths. This religious ritual draws thousands of pilgrims from all over the state.

In Karur district, the celebrations are on a larger scale with a regal chariot procession in the early morning. The devotees crowd the roads to catch a glimpse of the holy temple idols, or Utsava Murthis, as they are taken to the water bodies for ritual baths.

The Masi Magam festival is of immense cultural and religious importance to the residents of Tamil Nadu. The holiday announcement for the school on March 12, 2025, will allow students and staff to join the celebrations and pay homage to the gods.

The festival is a shining example of the vibrant cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu, and the district administration's move to announce a school holiday is a welcome step towards inculcating cultural awareness and appreciation among the younger generation.

Also read: Summer Holidays 2025 in Telangana: Check Dates and Details