Tamil Nadu Holiday on Jan 28 for Kalyana Venkataramana Swamy Temple Kumbhabhishekam

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a local holiday on January 28, 2026, for Karur taluk in Karur district, in view of the grand consecration ceremony at the famous Dhandayuthapani Malai Kalyana Venkataramana Swamy Temple. The temple, often referred to as the “South Tirupati,” attracts thousands of devotees during major religious events.

Situated on a scenic hill along the Karur–Dindigul highway, the temple is renowned for its spiritual heritage and historic importance. Lord Venkataramana is worshipped here in a unique standing posture, and the shrine is particularly popular among devotees seeking blessings for marriage and family prosperity.

To enable pilgrims and residents to take part in the Maha Kumbhabhishekam celebrations, the state government has granted a holiday for offices and educational institutions in Karur taluk on January 28. However, the holiday will not apply to essential services, government examinations, and staff associated with critical duties. Treasury and sub-treasury offices will operate with limited personnel.

As compensation for the holiday, February 7, 2026, has been declared a working day for government offices in the region. Officials stated that the holiday was granted to respect religious traditions and to facilitate public participation in the temple festivities.

Also read: Medaram Jathara 2026: Parents Demand School Holidays for Students in Telangana!