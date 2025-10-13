Tamil Nadu Holiday Announcement: 3-Day Off for Schools and Colleges in Tiruchendur

In preparation for the upcoming Skanda Sashti and Soorasamharam festivals, Tiruchendur Temple authorities and the Thoothukudi district administration in Tamil Nadu are making comprehensive arrangements to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees.

As part of the festival preparations, the administration has declared a local holiday on Monday, October 27, for government offices, schools, colleges, and banks within the district. This announcement gives students and working professionals a three-day weekend during the festive period.

However, the holiday does not apply to employees providing essential services, including healthcare, police, electricity, water supply, fire services, and public transport, clarified District Collector Ilam Bhagwat.

Thousands of devotees are expected at the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple on the festival day. The local holiday is aimed at reducing traffic congestion and facilitating smooth conduct of festival events.

The six-day Skanda Sashti celebrations will begin on October 22 with a Yagasalai Puja at the Subramaniya Swamy Temple. The highlight of the festivities, Soorasamharam, will take place on October 27, and is regarded as one of the most significant spiritual observances in South Tamil Nadu.

The district administration has requested the public to cooperate with officials and adhere to safety guidelines to ensure a peaceful and incident-free celebration.