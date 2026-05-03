Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Date and Key Seats to Watch

Tamil Nadu has successfully completed polling for the 2026 Assembly elections, held in a single phase on April 23. With voting now over, the focus has shifted to counting day, scheduled for May 4, which will determine the political future of the state.

The election, conducted under the supervision of the Election Commission of India, saw voters across all 234 constituencies casting their ballots through Electronic Voting Machines. The party or alliance that secures at least 118 seats will have the numbers required to form the next government.

Tamil Nadu’s political landscape continues to be shaped largely by regional parties. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, led by M. K. Stalin, is aiming to retain power. On the other side, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, under the leadership of Edappadi K. Palaniswami, is looking to stage a comeback.

National parties are also part of the contest, though they play a secondary role compared to regional forces. The Bharatiya Janata Party, led in the state by K. Annamalai, and the Indian National Congress, with Mallikarjun Kharge, are contesting as part of broader alliances.

Several constituencies are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the final outcome. Seats like Kolathur in Chennai, a stronghold of Stalin, and Edappadi in Salem, associated with Palaniswami, are being closely watched. Urban constituencies such as Coimbatore South and Chepauk–Triplicane are also significant due to their influence on broader voting trends, while RK Nagar remains a high-profile battleground.

A number of key factors could influence the final results. Welfare schemes are expected to have a strong impact in rural areas, while employment concerns dominate urban voter sentiment. Alliances between parties may prove decisive in closely contested seats, and anti-incumbency could challenge the ruling party in certain regions. Additionally, local dynamics across districts will play a vital role.

As counting begins on May 4, voters and political observers alike will be closely monitoring the trends. The outcome is expected to be highly competitive, with the possibility of a tight race between major contenders. The results will ultimately decide who forms the next government in Tamil Nadu and shape the state’s political direction for the coming years.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Update: Another Survey Grabs Attention