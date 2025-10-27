Tamil Nadu Declares Local Holiday on Oct 27 for Skanda Sashti Festivities

The Thoothukudi District Administration has announced a local holiday on October 27 in connection with the Skanda Sashti and Soorasamharam festivities at the renowned Tiruchendur Murugan Temple.

The decision aims to ensure a hassle-free environment for the grand celebrations and to help manage the huge turnout of devotees expected during the event. The holiday will be applicable to schools, colleges, banks, and all government offices across the district.

Officials clarified that the exemption does not extend to departments providing essential services such as health, police, electricity, fire and rescue, water supply, and transport, which will function as usual.

The Soorasamharam, a highlight of the six-day Skanda Sashti festival, attracts lakhs of worshippers from across South Tamil Nadu every year. To accommodate the massive gatherings and avoid congestion, both the temple and district authorities have put in place extensive arrangements for safety, traffic regulation, and smooth proceedings.

The declaration of a holiday has brought cheer among students and employees, offering them a break to participate in or witness one of the region’s most spiritually significant festivals.