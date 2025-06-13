Sunjay Kapur Dies at 53: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Visit Karisma Kapoor’s Home

Businessman Sunjay Kapur, former husband of Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor, passed away in England on June 12 at the age of 53 after suffering a heart attack.

As news of his sudden demise broke, several close friends and family members rallied around Karisma to offer support. Late on Wednesday night, Karisma's sister Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived at her Mumbai residence, accompanied by her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

Joining them were Karisma’s close friends from the industry — Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora — along with Amrita’s husband, Shakeel Ladak. The group was seen visiting the actress to pay their respects and be by her side during this difficult time.

What We Know So Far:

Sunjay Kapur, 53, died of a heart attack in England on June 12.

He was the former husband of Karisma Kapoor.

On the night of June 12, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Shakeel Ladak visited Karisma’s residence in Mumbai.

Sunjay Kapur was a well-known industrialist and the Chairman of Sona Comstar. He was married to Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016, and the couple has two children together.

