Stock Market Holidays in July 2025: Full List of NSE & BSE Non-Trading Days

Stock Market Holidays For July 2025: Planning to invest or take a break this July? Here’s everything you need to know about stock market operations and public holidays in India during the month. Though July features several state-level celebrations such as local festivals in Tripura, Telangana, and Jammu & Kashmir, they do not lead to nationwide trading halts. One major observance, Muharram, is likely to be held on Sunday, July 6, which coincides with a regular weekly market closure. Therefore, trading at both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will continue without interruption from this event.

According to the official trading calendar, stock markets are closed on all Saturdays and Sundays. In July 2025, these non-trading days are:

Saturdays: July 5, 12, 19, 26

Sundays: July 6, 13, 20, 27

That means eight scheduled closures, all falling on weekends. There are no special or festival-related trading holidays this month that impact market activity.

Muharram 2025: Will It Affect Businesses?

Muharram, marking the beginning of the Islamic New Year, is anticipated on July 7, though the exact date will be confirmed based on moon sightings. If the moon isn’t visible, the observance could shift to July 8. On this day, many government offices, educational institutions, and banks may remain shut in several states. Local announcements will confirm the final status.

Commodity Market Update

On Muharram, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed for the morning session, reopening in the evening from 5:00 PM onwards. Those trading in commodities should plan accordingly.

Key Regional Observances in July 2025

July 3: Traditional festival in Tripura

July 6: Religious holiday (multiple states), Women’s Day in Mizoram

July 13: Regional remembrance days in J&K and Sikkim

July 16: Harvest festival in Uttarakhand

July 19: Ritual day in Tripura

July 21: Celebrated in Telangana

July 27: Local festivity in Chhattisgarh

July 31: Memorial day in Punjab and Haryana

Despite these events, no all-India market holiday has been announced for July.