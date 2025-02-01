Stock Market Holidays in February 2025: Full List and Trading Schedule

As February 2025 begins with the Union Budget announcement, investors are closely monitoring the stock market to strategize their trades. Understanding the stock market holiday schedule is crucial for planning investments efficiently. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) publish a comprehensive list of trading holidays annually, which includes national holidays and major festivals. Additionally, stock markets remain closed on weekends.

Stock Market Holidays in February 2025

In February 2025, the stock market will observe a total of eight holidays, including weekends. Trading will not be available on these days. Notably, the markets will remain closed on February 26, 2025 (Wednesday), in observance of Mahashivratri.

Here’s the complete list of stock market holidays in February 2025:

February 2, 2025 (Sunday): Weekend Holiday

February 8, 2025 (Saturday): Weekend Holiday

February 9, 2025 (Sunday): Weekend Holiday

February 15, 2025 (Saturday): Weekend Holiday

February 16, 2025 (Sunday): Weekend Holiday

February 22, 2025 (Saturday): Weekend Holiday

February 23, 2025 (Sunday): Weekend Holiday

February 26, 2025 (Wednesday): Mahashivratri

Special Trading Session on February 1, 2025

Unlike regular weekends, the stock markets will be open on February 1, 2025 (Saturday), as it marks the presentation of the Union Budget 2025-26 by the Finance Minister. This special trading session will operate as follows:

Equity Market Trading Hours: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Pre-Market Trading: 9:00 AM to 9:08 AM

Commodity Derivatives Market: Open until 5:00 PM

Investors are advised to plan their trades accordingly, keeping these holiday schedules in mind to ensure smooth financial transactions throughout the month. For more updates, traders can refer to the official websites of BSE and NSE.