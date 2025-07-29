Stock Market Holidays in August: Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi

As the Indian share market heads into August 2025, investors and traders should be mindful of the holidays that are about to impact trading operations. Based on the official holiday calendar released by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the equity markets are going to be closed on two significant days in August.

Market Closures in August 2025

The Indian equity market will remain closed on the following dates in August 2025:

August 15, Friday: Independence Day

August 27, Wednesday: Ganesh Chaturthi

Trading operations will remain suspended on these days in the equity, equity derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments. Traders must schedule their transactions accordingly to prevent any inconvenience.

Impact on Trading

The exchange closures will impact trading across financial instruments such as equities, derivatives, and SLB. Currency and commodity exchange trading at exchanges like MCX and NCDEX can also be impacted, with potential changed timings or closures.

What Investors Should Know

Investors and traders should note the following main points:

Pause in Intraday Opportunities: The exchange closures will lead to a pause in intraday trading opportunities, which can affect trading strategies.

Position Rollovers and Settlement Cycles: Investors must organize the position rollovers and settlement cycles near the market closures so as to prevent any last-minute complications.

Scheduling Trades: Investors must book their trades in advance with consideration of the market closures and potential effect on market sentiment.

Future Market Holidays

August has fewer trading holidays as compared to September and October, which is on account of festivities like Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, and Diwali. Investors may note the dates of the following holidays while planning for their trades.

Market holidays and closures enable investors to better plan their trades without any kind of disruption. Stay updated, and happy trading!

