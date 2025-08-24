Stock Market Holidays August 25–31: BSE, NSE to Remain Shut on Ganesh Chaturthi

Stock Market Holidays (August 25-31): The Indian stock market will operate for only four trading sessions next week, as the BSE and NSE will remain closed on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

According to the BSE’s official holiday calendar, trading will remain suspended on Wednesday, August 27, as well as on the weekend (Saturday, August 30, and Sunday, August 31). This means investors will have trading opportunities only on August 25, 26, 28, and 29.

Stock Market Holiday on Ganesh Chaturthi?

Ganesh Chaturthi is a mandatory holiday in Maharashtra, where both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) are headquartered. As a result, the Indian stock market observes a full-day trading holiday every year on this festival.

Earlier this month, the stock market was also closed on August 15 for Independence Day, marking the second public holiday for trading in August.

Stock Market Holidays Ahead

September 2025: No major trading holiday is scheduled apart from regular weekends.

October 2025: Markets will remain shut on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), October 21 (Diwali), and October 22 (Diwali Balipratipada).

Notably, there will be a special Muhurat Trading session on October 21, in line with Diwali traditions.

Key Takeaway

With Ganesh Chaturthi falling next week, investors will have just four trading sessions to adjust their strategies before the month of August comes to an end.