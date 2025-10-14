Stock Market Holiday Schedule for Diwali 2025: Check Muhurat Trading Date and Timings

The festive season is here, and with one of India’s biggest celebrations — Diwali 2025 — just around the corner, investors and traders must take note of the upcoming stock market holidays. Both the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) have announced their official holiday list for Dhanteras, Diwali, and Balipratipada.

Stock Market Holidays During Diwali Week 2025

This year, the Diwali festivities begin with Dhanteras on Saturday, October 18, a day dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and considered auspicious for wealth and prosperity. Since Dhanteras falls on a weekend, both BSE and NSE will remain closed, followed by the regular Sunday holiday on October 19. Normal trading will resume on Monday, October 20.

The main Diwali Laxmi Pujan holiday will be observed on Tuesday, October 21, when the stock exchanges will remain closed for the day. However, traders and investors can look forward to the special one-hour Muhurat Trading session, a symbolic event marking the beginning of the new Hindu financial year.

Muhurat Trading 2025: Date and Timings

The Muhurat Trading session on Diwali 2025 is scheduled for Tuesday, October 21, from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM, with the pre-opening session starting at 1:30 PM.

This special trading window celebrates the start of Vikram Samvat 2082, the Hindu New Year. It is believed that trading during this auspicious hour brings prosperity, success, and financial growth in the year ahead.

Balipratipada and Other Exchange Holidays

Following Diwali, the next market holiday will be on Wednesday, October 22, for Balipratipada, as per the official exchange calendar.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has also announced that it will remain closed on October 21 and 22, in line with the BSE and NSE holiday schedule.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays 2025

After the Diwali week, the next trading break will be on Wednesday, November 5, for Prakash Gurpurab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The final stock market holiday of the year will be observed on Thursday, December 25, 2025, for Christmas.

Traders and investors are advised to plan their portfolios and transactions accordingly during this festive period.

Disclaimer:The information provided in this article is based on the official holiday schedules released by the BSE and NSE for 2025. Trading hours and holiday notifications are subject to change as per exchange updates. Investors and traders are advised to verify details on the official exchange websites before making any financial or trading decisions.