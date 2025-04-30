Stock Market Holiday on May 1: Trading Suspended in Observance of Maharashtra Day

India’s stock markets will remain closed on Thursday, May 1, 2025, in observance of Maharashtra Day, marking the formation of the state of Maharashtra in 1960.

Since the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, all trading activities across key segments will be suspended for the day. This includes trading in:

Equity

Equity Derivatives

Currency Derivatives

Commodity Derivatives (MCX)

Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB)

Tri-Party Repo

NDS-RST

No transactions will take place in the Indian Rupee as well, due to the closure of the Currency Derivatives Segment.

Normal market operations will resume on Friday, May 2, 2025, for all segments including equity, commodity, and currency.