Shubhanshu Shukla Bio: Parents, Net Worth, Sisters, Education, Axiom-4 Mission, and Other Details!

As Indian test pilot Shubhanshu Shukla emerged as the group captain for NASA's Axiom Mission (Ax-4), which took off moments ago from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, there was a moment of pride, tears, and overflowing emotions filled the eyes of their proud parents, who stood proudly behind Shubhanshu's dream.

Shubhanshu Shukla embraced the challenge of transitioning from an air force pilot to a spaceflight with grace. Moments ago, he created history by becoming the second Indian to travel to space and the first ever to visit the International Space Station (ISS).

Shubhanshu Shukla: Childhood, Parents, Educational Details

Celebrations have begun in New Delhi, as the family of Shubhanshu Shukla has come to see their son make the country proud. Towards the mission, India had also spent Rs. 550 crores, and it's a significant achievement on Shubhanshu Shukla's part to partake in the mission like a true hero.

Shubhanshu hails from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. His father, Shambu Dayal Shukla, is a retired government officer, and his mother, Asha Shukla, is a homemaker. Shubhanshu is the youngest of the three siblings. One of his elder sisters holds an MBA degree, and the other sister works as a schoolteacher.

Shubhanshu completed his schooling at City Montessori School in Aliganj. Commissioned into the IAF in 2006, Shukla has built a distinguished career as a fighter pilot with over 2,000 flying hours and more than 16 years of service. After getting inspired by the Kargil War, he independently applied for and cleared the UPSC NDA examination.

Shubhanshu Shukla's Net Worth in 2025 and ISRO Stint

Shubhanshu completed his military training and also earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science from the National Defense Academy in 2005. He is a combat leader and seasoned test pilot with about 2,000 hours of flying experience in various aircraft.

Shukla was included in the astronaut selection process in 2019 by the Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM), an organization under the IAF (Indian Air Force). He went to Russia for basic training with three other selected astronauts. Basic training was completed in 2021. He then returned to India and attended training at the Astronaut Training Facility in Bangalore. During this time, he completed his Master of Technology degree from IISc Bangalore in Aerospace Engineering.

The net worth of Shubhanshu Shukla is estimated to be between $5 and $8 million USD and includes remuneration as an IAF officer, an astronaut training stipend, and projected earnings from Axiom/ISRO roles.