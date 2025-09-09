Shillong Teer Results for September 9, 2025: Winning Numbers for All Teer Games Today

The results for the popular archery-based lottery, Shillong Teer, have been announced for Tuesday, September 9, 2025. Along with Shillong Teer, results for other major Teer games such as Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer, and Night Teer are also out.

Organised daily at the Polo Stadium in Shillong by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, Shillong Teer is not just a lottery but also a way to preserve and promote the traditional sport of archery. The game has a large following in Meghalaya and neighbouring regions, with thousands waiting for the daily winning numbers.

Common Numbers for September 9

Shillong Morning Teer

Direct: 23, 87, 05

House: 4, 7

Ending: 1, 5

Juwai Morning Teer

Direct: 51, 78, 94

House: 7, 5

Ending: 3, 3

Winning Numbers for September 9, 2025

Shillong Morning Teer

First Round: Result at 10:30 am

Second Round: Result at 11:30 am

Juwai Morning Teer

First Round: Result at 10:35 am

Second Round: Result at 11:35 am

Juwai Teer

First Round: Result at 2:15 pm

Second Round: Result at 3:00 pm

Shillong Teer

First Round: Result at 4:15 pm

Second Round: Result at 5:10 pm

Khanapara Teer

First Round: Result at 4:30 pm

Second Round: Result at 5:00 pm

Shillong Night Teer

First Round: Result at 7:15 pm

Second Round: Result at 8:00 pm

How the Shillong Teer Lottery Works

The lottery has two rounds. In the first, 30 arrows are shot, and in the second, 20 arrows. Players bet on numbers between 0 and 99, predicting how many arrows will hit the target.

Tickets are sold at licensed counters in different price ranges such as ₹1, ₹5, ₹10, ₹20, and ₹50. Winnings vary depending on the accuracy of predictions. For example, a ₹1 ticket can return ₹80 in the first round and ₹60 in the second. Predicting both rounds correctly can fetch up to ₹4,000.

Apart from Shillong Teer, other popular games include Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer, Ladrymbai Teer, and Night Teer, keeping the traditional sport alive while offering exciting rewards.