Shami's Ex Wife Hasin Jahan Allegation: He Tried To Kill Me With Contract Killers

Senior Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami is once again in the spotlight, not for his on-field performances but for fresh allegations made by his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan. In a strongly worded Instagram post, Jahan accused Shami of harassment, cruelty, and financial irresponsibility, intensifying the ongoing legal battle between the two.

Her post comes shortly after the Calcutta High Court issued a significant order in their prolonged divorce and domestic dispute case. The court recently directed Shami to pay ₹4 lakh per month towards the maintenance of Hasin Jahan and their daughter.

“You Destroyed Your Own Family” — Hasin Jahan

In her detailed Instagram statement, Hasin Jahan expressed frustration over the years-long legal struggle with the cricketer.

“For the past seven years, we’ve been engaged in a legal fight. Your lack of character, greed, and cruelty has destroyed your own family,” she wrote.

She went on to allege that Shami may have financially supported criminals and sex workers, claiming, “If you had spent that money on our daughter’s education and future, our lives could have been better. We could have lived with dignity.”

“No One Can Break Me” — Jahan Stands Her Ground

Displaying her resolve, Hasin Jahan said, “God has given me immense courage and patience. I’ve been fighting for the truth and will continue to do so. No matter how many criminals you join hands with, you’ve never been able to break me.”

She further stated that Shami might have public support in a male-dominated society, but warned that his time would come. “One day, even those who stand with you now will abandon you. I still believe in the power of law and justice,” she concluded.

A Long-Standing Legal Battle

Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan got married in 2014 and share a daughter. However, differences between the two led to their separation. In 2018, Jahan filed a domestic violence case against Shami, which has been under legal scrutiny since then.

The recent Calcutta High Court verdict ordering financial support has reignited the public feud, with Jahan using social media to voice her grievances.