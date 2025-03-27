Shab-i-Qadr Holiday Postponed To March 28 in Jammu and Kashmir

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has formally rescheduled the holiday of Shab-i-Qadr to March 28, 2025 (Friday), as per an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD). The modification amends the previous Government Orders No. 2193-JK(GAD) and 2194-JK(GAD) of 2024, dated December 29, 2024.

The holiday was originally scheduled for March 27, but it will now be celebrated on March 28 in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The revision is likely to impact government offices, schools, and other institutions within the area.

Shab-i-Qadr, or the Night of Power, is an important event in the Islamic calendar. It is said to be the night when the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. The holiday is generally celebrated with prayers, recitations, and other religious practices.

The rescheduling of the holiday is a gesture of the government's respect for the cultural and religious diversity in the region. The government also wants to guarantee that citizens may celebrate this important holiday without inconveniences.

Citizens are requested to contact their respective institutions for information regarding the holiday schedule. For further details, they may refer to the official order of the General Administration Department (GAD).

