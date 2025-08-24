September 2025 Bank Holidays: 15 Days of Closures Across India – Full RBI List

September 2025 will see a total of 15 bank holidays across India, as per the official calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The list includes 9 festival-related holidays (varying by state) and 6 weekly offs (Sundays and second/fourth Saturdays).

Bank Holidays in September 2025

September 3 (Wednesday): Karma Puja – observed in Jharkhand and Bihar (Ranchi, Patna)

September 4 (Thursday): First Onam – Kerala (Trivandrum, Kochi)

September 5 (Friday): Eid-e-Milad – observed in multiple states

Other notable dates include Navratri Sthapana and Durga Puja, depending on regional traditions.

Regional Variations

India’s diverse cultural fabric means that holidays differ from state to state. For example, while Jharkhand and Bihar observe Karma Puja, Kerala celebrates Onam. Such variations often create increased demand for cash during festive seasons.

Impact on Customers

Physical banking operations will remain closed on these dates.

Digital services including UPI, net banking, and mobile banking will function as usual.

ATMs will operate, but customers may face temporary cash shortages during consecutive holidays.

Advisory

With back-to-back festivals and holidays in September, customers are advised to plan cash withdrawals in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience.