September 2024: 9 Holidays for Schools, Colleges, and Banks

August is full of public and special holidays for schools, colleges, and banks. Now, September month also has holidays due to festivals and public holidays. According to the calendar, for nearly nine days, schools and colleges get holidays in the month.

During this time, schools, colleges, and banks, including offices, remain closed. Many corporate offices have holidays on Saturdays, and banks have second and fourth Saturday holidays in the month. The list of holidays is as follows,

September 1, 2024, is a Sunday. Thus, banks, schools, and government offices will be closed.

Ganesh Chaturthi falls on Saturday, September 7, 2024, and as a result, there will be a public holiday on this day.

Sunday, September 8, 2024, is a weekly holiday, so many people will have the day off.

Sunday, September 15, 2024. In addition, there is a public holiday in honour of Onam.

On Monday, September 16, 2024, is Eid-e-Milad. As a result, banks, government offices, colleges, and schools will be closed.

September 22, 2024, is a Sunday. Thus, banks, schools, and government and corporate offices will be closed on that day.

On September 28, 2024, banks will not be open due to it being the fourth Saturday.

Sunday, September 29, 2024, is a weeklong holiday; thus, many businesses will be closed.

