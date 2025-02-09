Schools in Varanasi to Reopen on February 10 Following Maha Kumbh Mela Holiday Extension

Schools in Varanasi, initially set to reopen after the Maha Kumbh Mela holidays, will now resume classes on February 10, following a recent extension. The break, which was originally scheduled to end on February 5, has been extended until February 8 due to the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings globally, has attracted millions of devotees from across India. To ensure the smooth conduct of this significant spiritual event, the local administration has made adjustments, including extending the school holidays.

In response to this extension, schools in Varanasi will remain closed until February 8, with regular academic schedules set to resume on February 10. During the break, schools have implemented online classes to prevent disruptions in students' education and help them stay on track with their curriculum.

Authorities have assured that the extended break is a one-time adjustment due to the Kumbh Mela and that schools will follow the standard academic calendar once they reopen. Parents and students are encouraged to check with their respective institutions for any additional updates on schedules or online learning arrangements.

Despite the extended break, academic continuity remains a priority, ensuring students can pick up right where they left off once classes resume.